KHS needs help making room for Eastern KY shelter animals

KHS says they're hoping Louisville families should consider adopting or fostering.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's more than just humans suffering from flooding in Eastern Kentucky, and right now, the Kentucky humane society is stepping in to help the animals in that region.

“Many animals will be lost or injured by the floods, and others will be surrendered as families struggle in the flood’s aftermath,” said Karen Koenig, Vice President of Animal Welfare for KHS. “By taking in the animals that were in their shelters before the flooding, KHS is helping make room for them to focus on their community and reunite lost pets with their families.

Since the flooding started, KHS says it has transported more than 100 animals from Floyd and Hazard counties to Louisville. 49 cats and dogs went to the Sam Swope Pet Treatment and Lifesaving Center. Another 38 animals went to the Sam Swope Pet Retreat in Jeffersontown. Another 6 dogs went to the Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville.

KHS says all those animals will be accessed and kept at the shelters for now, but they're expecting more animals.

That's where you come in.

They need your help to make room for them.

The best way you can do that is by fostering or adopting an animal from KHS or the Louisville Metro Animal Services.