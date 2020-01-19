LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fierce rivalry on the basketball court, the gridiron, and in the donation chair?

Kentucky and Florida are competing in a fierce match up to see which state can collect the most blood donations for the twelveth year.

"We are ahead in the competition 6-5 so we want to win again and extend that lead," Kentucky Blood Center's Vice President of Marketing,Martha Osborne said.

The concept is simple. Whoever collects the most donations straight up, wins. But the real winners are the Kentuckians who rely on blood donations.

"More blood is transfused in Kentucky than is donated," said Osborne. "In fact, in the Louisville area almost 6,000 more units annually are transfused than are donated."

Donors get a really cool t-shirt for participating as well. Maybe this is the event to unite Cats and Cards fans!

"The common enemy for everyone is a blood shortage," Osborne said.

The contest runs Monday, Jan. 20 through Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are two donation centers in Louisville.

One of them is located at 12905 Shelbyville Rd., the other is at 5406 Antle Dr.

