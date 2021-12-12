Louisville Mayor asking for donations of water to support Kentuckians impacted by tornadoes

The water drive will take place at the KFC Yum! Center before and after the UofL and UK women's basketball game, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After multiple tornadoes tore through much of Central and Western Kentucky, many Kentuckians are looking for ways they can support their community.

In Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer announced a water drive prior to and after the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky women's basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday.

"One of the big needs right now is for water in affected communities," Fischer said. The drive starts at 11 a.m. and will go until 2 p.m.

Fischer said trucks will be parked in front of the Yum! Center on Main Street so those going to the game -- and others -- can drop off water. He also stressed the need for cases of water rather than individual bottles.

UofL women's coach Jeff Waltz told basketball fans to show the country how compassionate Louisville is by bringing in cases and jugs of water--"no matter who you cheer for," Waltz said.

