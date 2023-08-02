'I still can't believe it'; Kentucky man wins $1M off Powerball ticket

“I was checking my emails when I saw an email from the Kentucky Lottery…(I) almost deleted it,” the man told lottery officials.

KENTUCKY, USA — One northern Kentucky man was just one number away from winning the $60 million Powerball Jackpot on Saturday. Instead, he walked away with the game's second prize.

The man (who wished to remain anonymous) had a Powerball ticket that matched the five white ball numbers but not the Powerball to win the $1 million prize.

He purchased the winning ticket online through the Kentucky Lottery’s website.

The email was informing him that he had won the $1 million Powerball prize.

“I still can’t believe it…I’ve never had much luck in the games so I’m very surprised,” he said.

After driving to lottery headquarters in Louisville on Tuesday, the man walked away with a check for $715,000 after taxes.

He told officials he plans to use the winnings to help family and save for his retirement.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $95 million.

