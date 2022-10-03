Local food truck owner finding creative ways to reduce costs as gas prices rise

David Johnson, owner of Colonel Station, said his goal is to be a helper during the current crisis in Ukraine and rising gas prices across the nation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — David Johnson owns a food truck that he drives around Central Kentucky selling hotdogs, barbecue and nacho chips.

But now Johnson, the owner of Colonel Station food truck, said he’s facing a new obstacle to run his business: rising gas prices.

While the increase at the pump is largely due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the rise of inflation, Johnson said his goal is to be a helper during a time of hardship.

The nationwide average for regular gas is now $4.32 a gallon. That’s higher than the previous record of $4.11 set in July 2008. An AAA spokesperson said the price of gas will likely continue to rise.

“I'm going to hold off on raising prices as much as I possibly can," he said.

Johnson said he's been watching the devastation of the war happening more than 5,000 miles away in Ukraine, and in his own community, a December tornado that demolished much of the city he's long called home.

Since then, he’s been giving free food to those in need.

Now, he said he’s thinking practically about how, despite the rise in gas prices, he can stay in business and avoid increasing the cost of the food he sells.

“You just basically look for deals, look for coupons as I say," he said. “And obviously at the end of the year, everything I do spend in my cost of goods is tax-deductible."

As a business owner, Johnson said he plans to deduct the cost of gasoline on his taxes.

He said others should use apps on your phone to find the best deals in your area and fill up at wholesale club stores like Costco that offer discounted gas.

Johnson also said for people to compare credit cards with the best gas perks and budget for gasoline.

“So it was already in my budget," he said. "I actually make it a part of my budget every time I go out and make sure that my costs are down as much as possible."

Johnson said as prices rise, he’ll continue cutting costs in creative ways to stay in business.

