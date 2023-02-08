Kentucky lawmaker, students advocate for removing sales tax on feminine-hygiene products

Under Rep. Lisa Willner's bill, the six percent sales-tax would be removed from tampons, sanitary napkins, panty liners, menstrual cups and any similar products.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rep. Lisa Willner teamed up with students from Mercy Academy on Wednesday to talk about her bill to remove the sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

Willner's bill was filed on Tuesday afternoon, along with state Rep. Samara Heavrin. The bill would add Kentucky to the 24 states not charging tax on feminine-hygiene products.

The press release from the Kentucky House of Representatives states that under Willner's bill, the six percent sales-tax would be removed from tampons, sanitary napkins, panty liners, menstrual cups and any similar products.

The students at Mercy Academy helped research and advocate for the bill.

"I am proud to see these students take such an interest in this issue of fundamental fairness, and to advocate so strongly on its behalf," Willner said. "They add a powerful voice to our effort to help hundreds of thousands of girls and women better afford products they simply cannot do without."

According to a legislative fiscal note on a similar bill in 2022, the cost of savings of this bipartisan legislation would be $2.3 million annually once its fully established.

"I'm excited to make a difference in the legislative process like generations before me have," Shelby Vikre, a Mercy Academy junior, said. "I believe economic and gender equality will make a big difference for many Kentucky residents, especially those who struggle to purchase essential goods, such as menstrual products."

The press release states that Willner's bill will be considered by the General Assembly during the ongoing legislative session, which finishes at the end of March.

"I hope this year the measure becomes law, because so many Kentuckians are barely getting by and are forced to limit use of these products, putting their health at risk," Willner said. "Kentucky doesn't tax such other necessities as prescriptions and groceries; it shouldn't tax these products, either."

