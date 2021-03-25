Kentucky Kingdom looking to fill 400 part-time positions for upcoming season

The amusement park is hosting two job fairs on March 31 and April 1 to find staff members for the 2021 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for a part-time job this summer? Kentucky Kingdom is hoping to fill hundreds of positions for the 2021 season.

According to a news release, the amusement park is hosting two job fairs to hire more than 400 part-time team members. The job fairs will be held on Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Human Resources Building at the park.

Participants are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing during the job fair.

Eligible candidates must be at least 16 years old to apply. Kentucky Kingdom said it is looking for friendly, enthusiastic and dependable people to join the team. All skill levels are encouraged to apply.

“For those looking for a fulfilling experience in their first summertime job, Kentucky Kingdom is the ideal place” said Ramon Finch, Human Resources Senior Manager.

Positions are available in ride operations, lifeguarding, landscaping, plumbing, security, bartending and food services. Pay rates range up to $14 an hour.

Additional benefits include free admission to the park, exclusive team member events, discount ticket rates for friends and family, leadership opportunities, a flexible schedule and the opportunity to meet new people.

Applications and additional information are available on the Kentucky Kingdom website.

Kentucky Kingdom opens for the 2021 season on May 8.

