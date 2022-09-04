You're in'bited': Halloween bash for good cause

The Huntington's Disease Society of America's Halloween Bash will take place on Oct. 29 at Mercury Ballroom.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) is throwing it's 6th Halloween Bash.

The fundraiser will take place on Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Mercury Ballroom.

The Juice Box Heroes will perform, along with a night of theatrics by CirqueLouis performers, fire dancers, stilt walkers, choreographed dance performers and more.

Prizes will be awarded for best costumes and there will be an open bar with discounted Halloween-themed libations.

White Castle cheeseburgers will be distributed at 11 p.m. to top the night off.

The fundraiser will donate all of its proceeds directly to HDSA, in support of research and the families impacted by the disease.

Tickets can be purchased online here for $35. Special VIP tickets are also available for purchase for $75 and include entrance to the top floor of the ballroom, offering a birds-eye view of the entire dance floor, and feature perks such as gourmet food from Volare Restaurant, over $1500 in exclusive VIP prizes and more.

About Huntington’s disease:

Huntington’s disease (HD) is a rare neuro-degenerative brain disorder that devastates families for generations emotionally, socially and economically.

Symptoms usually appear in an individual between 30 to 50 years of age and progress over a 10-year to 25-year period until death.

Juvenile HD has been diagnosed in children as young as 2 years old.

More than 30,000 people in the United States are currently diagnosed with HD and over 250,000 people are at risk.

Siblings and children of those diagnosed with HD have a 50% risk of developing the disease as well.

