LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday, the Kentucky Center for Performing Arts announced it is closing for 30 days. In a news release the entertainment venue said they're doing it to set an example for social distancing in managing COVID-19. The Kentucky Center will be closed starting March 14 through April 12.

This decision was made in conjunction with The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts and the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet in consultation with the Governor’s Office as part of the Commonwealth’s ongoing effort to ensure the health and wellness of the public as Kentucky fights aggressively to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The safety of our patrons is our primary concern,” said Kentucky Performing Arts President and CEO Kim Baker. “This is a difficult time for everyone, and we believe this action is in the best interest of our community as we work together to keep our friends, families, neighbors and artists safe. We will continue to follow guidance from state and local health officials to help ensure the well-being of our patrons and staff.”

The most updated information on rescheduled and canceled performances can be found on their website.

This comes as concerns about coronavirus, COVID-19, grow locally and globally. The CDC and local government officials have recommended against group gatherings in order to help slow the spread.

