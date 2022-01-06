Frazier Museum celebrates Kentucky's birthday with music, new exhibit

The exhibit is called “Commonwealth – divided we fall” and shows a broad scope of the people who call the state home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In celebration of the 230-year-old commonwealth, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined the Frazier History Museum as it opened a new, permanent exhibit.

People present sang Happy Birthday to the state and celebrated with food and music.

Beshear said Frazier is the perfect place to showcase the values Kentuckians hold dear.

“I’ve had moments these past couple years that show what the past 230 years of caring about each other can mean,” Beshear said.

There is an immersive space in the exhibit that has different fossils commonly found and an early 1800’s style riverboat.

