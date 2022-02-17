Kentuckiana Pride Festival returns this year; Here's what you need to know

The Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade will take place on Saturday, June 18.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Kentuckiana's biggest celebrations of love is returning this June.

The Kentuckiana Pride Foundation (KPF) has announced the new dates and times for its annual Pride Parade and Festival.

In past years, the two events took place on a Friday, however, KPF said after reviewing community feedback, the decision was made to have the festival on a Saturday.

The foundation hopes the move to the weekend will ensure more participation and community involvement.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this year's festivities:

When is it?

The Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade will take place on Saturday, June 18.

The parade will kick off at noon on June 18. The festival will take place between noon and 10 p.m.

The parade route will start at Campbell and Market Street in Nulu, winding through the Nulu area, and ending at the festival entrance at the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park.

How to get tickets?

The parade is free of charge. KPF said it will include more than 100 colorful entries.

Tickets to the festival are $5, with VIP packages starting at $125.00.

The festival will feature over 125 vendors, food trucks, a kids/family area and two stages with live music.

KPF said tickets will be available starting in April.

Who is headlining this year?

Each year the festival features a headlining performance on one of the festival's stages.

Past headliners have included Lizzo, Neon Trees, Todrick Hall, Big Freedia and Martha Wash.

This year's headliner has not been announced, but we will update here once we learn more.

