Louisville businessman, local journalist receive 'Freedom Award' during annual Keepers of the Dream celebration

The showcase, dedicated to the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., celebrated his life with performances in music, poetry and dance.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual showcase bringing together the community to celebrate the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returned to the Kentucky Performing Arts Center for another year.

The Keepers of the Dream showcase featured a variety of talent including speakers, poets and musicians who performed tributes in honor of the historic figure who fought for civil rights and equality.

Two notable figures were also honored for their contributions to improving the Louisville community and embodying Dr. King’s vision.

Businessman Junior Bridgeman and former radio personality and journalist Dawne Gee received the prestigious Freedom Award presented by Mayor Craig Greenberg.

“It is an incredible honor to present this year’s Keepers of the Dream Freedom Awards to Dawne and Junior, two of Louisville’s finest ambassadors and citizens,” said Mayor Greenberg. “Not only do they exemplify the ideals of Dr. King’s vision, they also work every day to inspire positive change in our community.”

For Kentucky Performing Arts CEO Kim Baker, it’s all about celebrating King’s legacy and the commitment to the community.

“What makes me especially proud is the coalition of community partners, people and organizations, including the Mayor’s office, that all work together in harmony to make this event happen, and help keep the dream alive,” she said.

It is the 12th year for the event.

