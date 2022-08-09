'Making menstrual products free makes sense': Jilly Pads Period Pantry opens in West Louisville

The Louisville-based organization has refurbished an old newspaper stand, so residents can access products for free any time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Change Today, Change Tomorrow (CTCT) will be a host site for Jilly Pads' Period Pantry at their newest location in the California neighborhood, at 902 South 15th Street.

Jilly Pads has refurbished an old newspaper stand, so residents can access products for free any time.

"Menstrual health affects well-being. Limited and inadequate access affects health and wellness," Jillian Ward-Butler, founder of Jilly Pads, said. "Jilly Pads Period Pantry offers free menstrual products to promote health, education, and address financial concerns. Making menstrual products free makes sense."

Ward-Butler was just 9 years old when she founded Jilly Pads. Now, at 15 years old, her company serves 75% of the West End, Smoketown and Portland.

Period, Inc. and Thinx publicized that over 20% of students struggle to afford period products, officials said. These numbers reflect larger in disadvantaged communities such as West Louisville.

Officials said Attica Scott is leading House Bill 27 for “exempt feminine hygiene products (tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, sanitary napkins and other similar tangible personal property designed for feminine hygiene in connection with the human menstrual cycle) from sales tax.”

CTCT has been partnered with Jilly Pads since 2020. CTCT has provided Jilly Pads with period products and other overhead expenses, such as storing supplies.

The next period pantry is planned for in front of a local Boys and Girls club.

