LOUISVILLE, Ky. — March was a great month for local charities thanks to Jersey Mike's Subs. Their 9th Annual Month of Giving was a huge success with the company raising over $7.3 million nationwide, which is over $1 million more than last year's total.

During the month, customers were encouraged to visit their local Jersey Mike's store and donate to a local charity partner. The campaign culminated on March 27 with a Day of Giving, where 1,500 restaurants donated 100% of their sales to more than 200 different charities across the nation.

"Our mission statement has always been focused on making a difference in people's lives, and the record-setting amount raised this March will go a long way toward supporting the good work of our local partner charities," said Peter Cancros, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO.

In Louisville, $15,730 was raised for Boys and Girls Haven. The Jeffersonville stores raised $4,292 for Community Action of Southern Indiana.

For more information on Jersey Mike's Month of Giving, you can visit their website.

