Jefferson County Fire honors fallen firefighters in ceremony

There is typically a ceremony in Emmitsburg, Maryland on the first Sunday in October, but it went virtual due to COVID. So, Jefferson County held its own.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Eighty-two firefighters died in the line of duty in 2019.

Typically, they would be honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland on the first Sunday in October.

However, the event went virtual because of COVID-19 this year, so Jefferson County Fire Service held its own memorial at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery.

The names of all 82 firefighters, including three from Kentucky, were read aloud.

“To be able to stand here and hear those names read in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, kind of brings you back to your roots and reminds you why you wake up and do the job every single day,” Jefferson Co. Fire spokesperson Jordan Youdis said.

This morning we honored our fallen Firefighters. #nffflightthenight2020 #NFFFTribute



107 firefighters’ names will be added to the national memorial this year. pic.twitter.com/l4XVG7JFc4 — J.T. Yuodis,PIO (@PIOYuodis37) October 4, 2020

Highview Fire Chief Dave Goldsmith typically escorts a family of a fallen firefighter to the memorial each year. He’s been going every year since 1995.

“Once I did it, I knew I had to go back,” Goldsmith said. “It's really hard not being there this year.”

The names of the fallen firefighters will be added to the national memorial in Emmitsburg.

►Contact reporter Rose McBride at rmcbride@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.