'I feel like a new person now': JCPS high school teacher helps give free haircuts to students

Cicily Bullard started her initiative "In the Cut" at Western High School after seeing a drop in students' confidence.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For many students at Western High School, room 228 has become their happy place.

"I feel good, I feel like a new person now," Marquavion Sheckles said.

Sheckles typically sits inside for English class, but recently he's been leaving with a new found confidence.

"When I have a haircut, I feel good, my moods up, I talk to everybody," he said.

This is all thanks to his teacher, Cicily Bullard, who turned her classroom into a barbershop.

Bullard started providing haircuts 2 weeks ago after one of her students was ashamed to take off his hoodie. She says that's when she made a post on Facebook looking for a barber, and her friend Ro immediately grabbed some clippers.

"We want to help these kids, so if I got to come everyday to give you a haircut so you feel good and confident that's what I'm going to do," Ro said.

What began as a couple students needing a shape up, has grown into more than 10 kids wanting to sit in Ro's chair.

Bullard says many of them live below the poverty line and usually go without haircuts for months.

But now, she says they learn with their hoods off.

"A lot of our students cower if I call on them and a lot of it has to do with their appearance," Bullard said. " So just seeing their confidence shoot up,just seeing the way they smile. 'Miss B, where your barber at?' - Just seeing that, I know it's making a difference"

Any student who needs a haircut can head to Bullard's class every Friday during 5th period.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.