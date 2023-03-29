JCPS elementary students share their love for Louisville through school project

Each student had to prepare a presentation on reasons they love the city. Those reasons could focus on neighborhoods, small businesses, parks, or attractions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) fourth graders showed off the reasons they love Louisville on Wednesday.

Audubon Traditional Elementary School held a Yes, Louisville showcase where each student did research to prepare presentations on reasons they love Louisville. Those reasons could focus on youth sports, neighborhoods, small businesses, parks or attractions.

Students said they were totally on-board with the project because they also wanted to share how special the city is.

"I want more people to come and visit so Louisville can be a more popular city. It's just really fun here. There's a lot of parks and food places and just really fun," 4th grade students Reagan and Rebecca said.

Teachers say this was a social studies project. Teaching the kids positivity is contagious. Even though Louisville has been facing some tough times, everyone can make a difference to turn that reputation around.

