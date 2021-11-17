'We don’t want to just receive' | JCPS high school students host food drive

The high school students donated to St. Matthews Area Ministries, which helps supply the Waggener Wildcat Food Den.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is the season of giving and there isn’t an age requirement for people who want to give back. Waggener High School students proved that’s the case by collecting thousands of food items for people in the Louisville community.

They collected boxes, cans and bags of food all for a good cause.

“We don’t want to just receive,” said Airryana Sims, a Waggener freshman. “We want to give back to the community. When you give, it makes you feel good.”

The high school students donated to St. Matthews Area Ministries, which helps supply the Waggener Wildcat Food Den. Additionally, students gave donations to the Franciscan Kitchen.

“I love having the younger generation get involved in philanthropy and helping their neighbors in need,” said Julie Abbott, St. Matthews Area Ministries executive director. “The need is 365 days a year. My hope is that this will be duplicated, replicated amongst everyone in the city, amongst the other schools."

If you'd like to donate to St. Matthews Area Ministries, the organization has a current wish list on Amazon. If you'd like to volunteer, contact Suzanne, the volunteer and food pantry coordinator, for opportunities at 502-893-0205 or email suzannedegregorio@stmam.com.

