Revisit some fan favorites | Jack O'Lantern Spectacular turning 10-years-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though it's summer, many people are already thinking about the changing leaves, flannels and jack o'lanterns.

Like The Parks Alliance of Louisville. The tickets for their annual Jack O'Lantern Spectacular will drop on Thursday and visitors should expect past "fan favorites" according to their press release.

"Fan Favorites: Ten Years of Jack O’Lantern Spectacular" is the theme, and people should expect to see the "best of the best" from years past.

It will run from Oct. 4 to Oct. 31, and will be held rain or shine as long as dangerous weather doesn't happen.

The Jack O'Lantern Spectacular will be open from dusk until 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from dusk until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Ticket prices for Sunday through Thursday are:

Adults - $15

Seniors (65+) - $13

Children (3-12) - $12

Children 2 years old and younger are free

Whereas tickets for Friday and Saturday are:

Adults - $20

Seniors (65+) - $17

Children (3-12) - $15

Children 2 years old and younger are free

Anyone buying tickets for the Jack O’Lantern Spectacular on Oct. 18 can get $2 off if they are Republic Bank clients according to the release. To use the discount, people should contact Republic Bank or buy a ticket at the gate with a Republic Bank card or employee ID.

A sensory-special night will also happen on Oct. 24 with gates opening at 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy the lit pumpkins without music or special effects for an hour.

To buy tickets when they become available on Thursday, click here.

