After more than 50 years serving Louisville, Buechel firefighter still says he does 'not feel like a hero'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A longtime member of the Jefferson County fire community is stepping away from the role he's held for decades to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

In a special ceremony Wednesday, the Buechel Fire Protection District honored the career of Deputy Chief Jack Miller. After a 50-year career, Miller is retiring as the longest-serving firefighter in the county.

According to the department, Miller followed in his father's footsteps, who was the Buechel fire chief from 1951 until the early 1980s.

During Wednesday's event, Miller said it was easy to fall in love with his profession, but he doesn't see himself in a different light just because of his career of saving lives.

"I do not feel like a hero," he said.

Being a firefighter is not an easy job, but one thing Miller said helped him fall in love with the profession was the community of people he was able to surround himself with.

"It's one big family so you meet a lot of people and, hopefully, you help a lot of people," he said.

Miller's call number was retired at today's ceremony and while he won't be going on any more fire runs, he won't be far. He's looking forward to helping mentor the next generation of firefighters, both at the station and in the field.

