Iroquois homes to be redeveloped to senior living community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A large property that sat desolate for years in south Louisville has a new vision.

City leaders listened to residents about what they would like to see in the Iroquois neighborhood.

"I want to see a place where people feel welcomed, and safe and supported," resident Clare Wallace said.

It comes years after 850 units were torn down in 2012.

Metro Council members distributed a survey to people living in the south end in March, nearly a decade after the old Iroquois homes were torn down.

The results showed neighbors, like Wallace, wanted more green space, community centers and mixed-income housing.

"And I think we can absolutely include it, especially when talking about affordable housing," she said.



Lisa Osanika, with Louisville Metro Housing Authority, says she is working to secure funding to bring residents' visions to life.

Meanwhile, she said Phase One of the redevelopment project will be affordable senior living homes funded by $11 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund.

"It's something that has been a long time coming. As you heard from that timeline, these units came down over a decade ago with no real plan for redevelopment," Osanika said. "So I'm excited that I've been able to go lead this community forward to getting some funding into this community for the redevelopment of the Iroquois homes."



Louisville Metro Housing plans to break ground on the Iroquois homes site at the end of 2023.

