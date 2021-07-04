City leaders, community discuss re-opening Iroquois, Cherokee Parks to vehicle traffic

For the last year, the loop in both parks have been closed to traffic to allow people to get outside and exercise while staying socially distant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Should the loop at Iroquois Park stay closed to traffic or reopen?

The question was the focus of a virtual meeting Tuesday with city leaders and Louisville Parks and Recreation.

For the last year, the loop has been closed to traffic to allow people to get outside and exercise while staying socially distant.

City officials are trying to decide how to move forward through feedback from surveys and public meetings.

“This is a public park. It’s not a park solely for walkers, runners or bikers and no one has the right to close it off for the use by a chosen few,” a resident named Jenny wrote.

“We've heard from a lot of people. We've heard from people who are calling saying, we love it this way, we want it to stay closed to vehicles. We've had people calling and saying, 'oh my gosh when is it going to reopen?' and just about everything in between,” Margaret Brosko, Parks and Recreation assistant director, said.



There will be a virtual meeting about the scenic loop at Cherokee Park on Thursday, also from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Parks and Recreation Facebook Page.

