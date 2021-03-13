x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Community

Louisville Parks and Rec would like to hear from you about the scenic loops in two city parks

The city specifically wants to hear from you about the future use of Rundill Road in Iroquois Park and the Scenic Loop in Cherokee Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking, running, or driving in the park is always a great way to enjoy some time alone or with family and friends.

Although the scenic loop has been closed to cars at some Louisville Parks since April, the city is asking for your feedback to make the experience better.

Louisville Parks and Rec has posted a survey on Iroquois and Cherokee parks loop usage.

According to a post online, they specifically want to hear from you about the future use of Rundill Road in Iroquois Park and the Scenic Loop in Cherokee Park.

Here are links to the survey to give your feedback.

Iroquois Loop Road Survey

Cherokee Scenic Loop Road Survey

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 