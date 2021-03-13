Louisville Parks and Rec would like to hear from you about the scenic loops in two city parks

The city specifically wants to hear from you about the future use of Rundill Road in Iroquois Park and the Scenic Loop in Cherokee Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking, running, or driving in the park is always a great way to enjoy some time alone or with family and friends.

Although the scenic loop has been closed to cars at some Louisville Parks since April, the city is asking for your feedback to make the experience better.

Louisville Parks and Rec has posted a survey on Iroquois and Cherokee parks loop usage.

Here are links to the survey to give your feedback.