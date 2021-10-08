Indiana State Police partnering with DEA for 'Prescription Drug Take Back' initiative

INDIANAPOLIS — The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 21st nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” on Oct. 23, and the Indiana State Police are again partnering with the DEA for the initiative.
The initiative allows people to properly dispose of prescription drugs while also helping prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.
Sites around the state will accept expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs and covers both pills and liquid medications.
Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will be accepted. Needles of any kind will not be taken.
The service is free, and people can remain anonymous with no questions asked.
ISP said prescription drugs should not be flushed down the toilet or thrown in the trash.
Unwanted medications can be dropped off any any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.
To find the State Police post closest to your home or business, click this link. To find other locations in Indiana that are participating in the Drug Take Back initiative, click here.
