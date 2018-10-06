Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - “Something as simple as a bike is going to grant either a smile, or means of transportation for older kids," said Joan Baek.

Baek works for the California based non-profit Together We Rise, which returned for its second year during the I Am Ali Festival.

“These small items for these kids mean so much. It gives them comfort. It gives them normalcy," she told WHAS11.

Muhammad Ali famously shared the story of when he was child - he remembers someone stealing his bike. Ali turned that anger into a boxing career. Now, the 125 foster children are getting to participate in what 4th Street Live! calls ‘A kid, a Cop and a Cause.’

“It’s something that they can take home with them. It’s something tangible that they can enjoy day after day. The kids have so much joy on their faces. It’s such a wonderful feeling. They are so excited to get their bikes," said Fourth Street Live! Marketing Director Ashley Satterfield.

Fourth Street Live! paid for the 125 bikes. The helmets and backpacks were donated by Norton Children’s Hospital. Volunteers also got to work one on one with the children - some riding a bike for the first time.

“It is such a beautiful and wonderful event to be a part of," Satterfield said of the partnership.

If you'd like to learn more about Together We Rise, click here.



