Pumpkin patch picking, hayride season back at Huber's Orchard

A southern Indiana fall favorite is now open until Oct. 31. Huber's offers free wagon rides to the patch.

BORDEN, Ind. — The fall season is about to be upon us and Kentuckiana farms are already offering their staple attractions.

A southern Indiana favorite, Huber's Orchard and Winery, opened their pumpkin patch picking and free wagon rides.

Pumpkin picking is open until Oct. 31. Visitors can pick their favorite from the Farm Market or out on the patch. No tickets are required to ride out to the patch but need to purchase their pumpkin.

A portion of proceeds from pumpkins purchased benefit the WHAS Crusade for Children!

Huber's asks those interested in pricing and availability to call their farm market at (812) 923-9463.

In addition to the pumpkin, the Borden farm is bringing back seasonal spirits and treats including donuts sold every weekend through October, fall harvest wine, spiced apple wine and more.

