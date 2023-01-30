Louisville event aims to educate residents on financial wellness, home ownership

“How to Win with the Home Team” – is a financial wellness event that will help families learn about how to purchase a home, obtaining a loan and estate planning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We’re a month into the new year and many are still setting up goals for success.

For some, financial wellness is at the top of their minds.

A west Louisville realty company is turning to the community to help those who are interested in buying or selling a home.

Infinite Homes Realty is hosting “How to Win with the Home Team” – a financial wellness event that will help families learn about how to purchase a home, obtaining a loan and estate planning.

The event will feature guest speakers and is part of an ongoing 12-part series to help the community understand how essential real estate is to building wealth.

It takes place Feb. 1 at Louisville’s Virtue Bar and Lounge on Brownsboro Road.

To find out more about this event, click here or email info@infinitehomesrealty.com.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.