LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Giving Tuesday is a chance for us to recognize the amazing charities in our communities, and help them out if we can.

It's usually in December but, this year, we're doing it twice. The first Giving Tuesday of the year will be held on May 5.

A lot of charities are doing more work than ever during the COVID19 pandemic, but also seeing a decrease in the donations they're receiving.

Local organizations like the Animal Cares Society, Red Cross Louisville, Ronald McDonald House, and VOICES of Kentuckiana are just some of the organizations participating.

From donating to volunteer opportunities, you can find a full list of charities and ways you can help, click here.

