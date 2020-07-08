How St. Joe's saved me | Taylor's Story

Taylor Trent was placed in foster care after her stay at St. Joseph Children's Home. Now, for her 18th birthday coming up she is going to be adopt.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've driven down Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, you've probably seen the entrance to St. Joseph Children's Home. It hosts the largest picnic in the state every year, but not everyone realizes how important the annual fundraiser is for the kids who live at St. Joe's.

Taylor Trent was just 9 years old when she was taken from her family.

"My little sister was right there beside me," Trent said.

She was forced to leave a home filled with addiction and placed with one foster family after another.

"I've been in some pretty bad homes," she said.

Abused. Neglected. It's the ugly side of foster care, when our kids end up in the wrong hands, many of them separated from their own siblings.

"We all came into foster care together and soon were all split," Trent said.

Trent was told she'd never find happiness. Adopted at the age of 11, she was put back in the system 2 years later.

"I've been working really hard in therapy to overcome those events," Trent said.

When she was 15, Trent found St. Joe's, a place different from any other she'd known.

"I soon realized it wasn't my fault. It happens. You can't blame yourself for some of the things that happen when you're younger, because you can't control them," Trent said.

"St. Joe's is this big heart in our community," Lyndsey Taylor said. "They've dedicated their lives to caring for and protecting these children, and setting them up for success."

Taylor had never been a mother. She was living on her own and looking for a greater purpose in life.

"I started down the process scared to death, for the record," Taylor said.

She'd just signed up to become a foster parent through St. Joe's when she found Trent's profile.

"I thought, wow, this is 100 percent what is next. This is the child that's supposed to be in my home," Taylor said.

Trent agreed. It was Halloween of 2018 and for the first time in a long time, Trent had reason to smile.

"It's pretty amazing. She treats me like I'm a queen," Trent said, smiling at Taylor.

She's experienced family vacations and college tours. She even renewed a relationship with her biological father and learned to drive.

"She's helped me through a lot. I don't know where I'd be without her," Trent said. "I probably wouldn't be here. I used to be a self-harmer. I thought that was the only way to cope with things, but I realized in therapy, I never really wanted to die. I just wanted happiness and that's what Lyndsey's given me."

"I tell people, Taylor will go down in history as the single best thing to ever happened to me. You hear kids thank their foster moms or adoptive parents for rescuing them, or saving them. No, that kiddo has saved me over and over," Taylor said.

Both lives forever changed thanks to St. Joe's.

Trent and Taylor are going all out for her 18th birthday in just a few months. They're making their family official through adoption.

If you want to help St. Joe's, its annual picnic is this weekend, taking place for the most part online due to the pandemic. Click here for ways to donate.

►Contact reporter Brooke Hasch at bhasch@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Hasch) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.