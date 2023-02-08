'It breaks my heart': Homegoing set for mother killed in Taylorsville house fire

Kentucky State police said 35-year-old Christina Walker's remains were found in the burned house in May.

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. — Loved ones of a woman killed in a house fire released funeral arrangements Wednesday.

Back in May, Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed human remains found in the home near Chatman Road belonged to 35- year-old Christina Walker.

But her family called her Angel.

"Someone so sweet, someone so kind. An individual that you never saw get angry," Wanda Carpenter, Walker's aunt, said.

Carpenter helped raise Walker. She says each day that goes by, it becomes harder to let her go.

"It breaks my heart. And then people tell you to remember the good times, they make you cry to, you know what I'm saying? It hurts," she said.

KSP hasn't released what caused the fire, but Carpenter believes it was intentionally started.

"I don't know who did it, buy God knows," she said. "I just pray that justice, true justice is served."

Until then, Carpenter says she'll continue to honor Walker and pray for her son, Christian.

She and loved ones also plan to hold a homegoing Saturday, Aug. 5 at Historic Second Baptist Church.

