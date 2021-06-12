UofL Football, Habitat for Humanity team up to help Portland family

The team and organization helped the longtime family with some much needed repairs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teamwork makes the dream work and it was true as gold when members of the University of Louisville football team helped a Portland family.

Team members partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help repair the home of some longtime residents.

They helped spruce up the gutters, siding and did some fence work.

“Just being from Louisville, it’s always good to give back to the community and it’s always good to put smiles on people’s faces out here,” wide receiver and Louisville native Jordan Watkins said.

Habitat’s Community Development and Home Repair program focuses on connecting low-income homeowners with resources in their community.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.