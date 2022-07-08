UofL basketball player teams up with local nonprofit as youth ambassador

2x Game Changers focuses on helping kids that have been impacted by gun violence through programs with local hospitals and the Louisville Zoo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A University of Louisville basketball player is the newest youth ambassador for a local nonprofit helping young gun violence survivors.

As a youth ambassador for Christopher 2X Game Changers, Hercy Miller will help children, ages 4 to 13, who have been impacted by gun violence in Louisville.

According to a press release, Miller recently worked with the Louisville-based nonprofit by hosting a birthday party at the Louisville Zoo for two-year-old Ocean Robertson.

Robertson was shot in the head in a random shooting when she was five months old and suffers permanent disabilities.

“I feel a special connection to Louisville,” Miller said. “I want to give back and look forward to helping kids in the Christopher 2X Game Changers programs.”

One of 2X’s programs are the Future Healers, a partnership with the UofL Medical School and the UofL Hospital Trauma Institute, which "strives to engage kids in a fun curriculum focused on health and science."

The nonprofit also partners with the Louisville Zoo for their Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies program which teaches kids about animal care and behaviors, according to the nonprofit's website.

