Hello Kitty Café Truck returning to Louisville on Nov. 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up Hello Kitty fans – an all-pink café on wheels will be rolling into town this weekend. The Hello Kitty Café Truck is taking a trip down the east coast and will be making a stop in Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The mobile café will be parked outside of Oxmoor Center near California Pizza Kitchen from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. selling new, exclusive and limited-edition items including treats, toys, mugs and apparel.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hello Kitty Café Truck team will be following these sanitation and safety procedures:

Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the truck

Markers will be placed on the ground to encourage social distancing in line

Counters will be disinfected every 30 minutes

Payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes

Hand sanitizer will be provided

Contactless/cashless transactions will be encouraged (only credit/debit payments accepted)

Guests are urged to wear masks and clean hands with soap or hand sanitizer after contact with frequently touched surfaces.

Louisville's Oxmoor Center is located at 7900 Shelbyville Road.

Once the Hello Kitty Café Truck leaves Louisville, it will continue its East Coast Tour in Charlotte, NC on Nov. 14.

According to a press release, the Hello Kitty Café Truck was introduced in 2014 and has “delighted thousands of fans from all over the U.S.” Since then, two Hello Kitty trucks have traveled to more than 100 cities.

Fans can follow the adventures and travels of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck on social media.

