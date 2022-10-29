Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes stop in Louisville

Customers will be able to order treats or pick up some merch, while supplies last.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Prepare to see a bubblegum pink van driving around the metro with rainbow sprinkles on the roof and its sides decorated with pastel-colored treats and Hello Kitties.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is in Louisville for its 2022 Tour of the East!

Its rolling over to the Oxmoor Center on Saturday, Oct. 29. The truck will be parked near California Pizza Kitchen between 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. where customers will be able to order treats or pick up some merch, while supplies last.

The treats that the truck will offer are a 5 piece macaroon set, 3 piece cookie set, 8 piece madeleine set, Hello Kitty giant chef cookie and 4 piece minicake set. Each of these items will range from $12-$18.

In addition, the truck will sell a variety of Hello Kitty merch with some items being a treats and sprinkles glass mug, lavender icon shirt, cookie plush, rainbow canvas tote and more.

Fans of Hello Kitty will be able to get some exclusive, limited-edition goodies.

For a full list of what merch items the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck sells, please click here.

Officials say the only acceptable forms of payment are credit and debt cards. No cash will be accepted.

For more information about Hello Kitty Cafe or its trucks, please click here.

Good morning, #Louisville! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is here at Oxmoor Center with supercute treats & merch! Visit us... Posted by Hello Kitty Cafe Truck on Saturday, October 29, 2022

