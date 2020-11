Helen LaFrance paintings are housed in museums in the U.S. and Europe, and in the collections of Oprah Winfrey and Bryant Gumbel.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — A prominent Black Kentucky artist who painted her memories of rural life has died. Helen LaFrance was 101 years old.

