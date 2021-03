Margaret Woodson has been found. Police released no other details.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Louisville have canceled a Golden Alert for 84-year-old Margaret Woodson.

Police said she has been found.

Woodson was last seen walking in or near the 900 block of S. 5th Street on Friday around 3:00 p.m.

