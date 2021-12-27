Hardin County schools need volunteers for tornado relief work

Volunteers will be sorting, packing and moving items for tornado survivors.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Volunteers are needed Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Hardin County Schools (HCS) for tornado relief work.

HCS needs help sorting, packing and moving items into tall boxes.

The Green River Regional Educational Cooperative is using the old East Hardin Middle School as a distribution site for donations for tornado survivors.

Volunteers can report in at either 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. at the old East Hardin Middle School cafeteria for instructions. The old school is at 129 College Street, Glendale, Kentucky.

