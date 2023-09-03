'Everyone is welcome': Butchertown vintage store giving back with mutual aid fund

Hard Times Collective started during the pandemic with pop up markets and just moved into its Butchertown location a few months ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood is home to a relative newcomer to the city's vintage scene -- Hard Times Collective.

Dozens of Kentuckiana vendors and artists contribute their vintage clothing, home goods and artwork to the racks. It makes for an ever-changing storefront that co-founder Megan Widmer said is an escape for all.

“You get hit in the face with a ton of color and fun and energy and that’s the whole point of our space, is we want everyone to walk in the door and feel welcome," she said.

Widmer's passion for vintage and second-hand items started from a young age, going to Goodwill and yard sales with her mom. A couple of years ago, she realized she wanted to turn that passion into a business.

"During the pandemic it turned into a passion project, turned side hustle, and then into a full-time gig," she said.

Starting with pop up markets, Widmer and her co-founder Chaella Higdon eventually picked Butchertown as their permanent home. After waiting out the zoning process, they moved into their building about five months ago.

"It's just a very sweet community to be a part of and there really isn't any other vintage in this neighborhood," Widmer said.

But the pair didn't want to settle for sales as success. To give back to their community, they launched the Hard Times Mutual Aid Fund.

"There are so many people out there that need help, and if we're able to do that and help lift them up even if it's just a little bit we want to be able to do that," Widmer said.

Folks in the community are able to donate to help those in need. Initially, the funds were just for the shop's vendors -- for those who needed help with unexpected expenses or emergencies.

Now, Widmer said people in the community can apply for help too. They primarily hope to help women, queer people and people of color, but the fund is now open to anyone.

“Whatever it may be, we’re there to help support them through that with our mutual aid fund," she said.

Right now, Hard Times Collective is also partnering with local artists on a fundraiser for the fund. Artists took a batch of Collective tote bags that came in damaged, and turned them into custom works of art to sell.

The funds will be split between the artists themselves and the mutual aid fund.

“We don’t want to throw them way, we’re going to repurpose them because that’s also part of our mission," Widmer said.

More than anything, Widmer wants people to know the shop is a safe space to find new-to-you treasures and a sense of community.

“There’s a sign right by our front door that everyone is welcome," she said.

You can donate to the Hard Times Mutual Aid Fund or apply for assistance here.

You can also find the shop at its Butchertown location on East Washington Street.

