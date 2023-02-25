Louisville's Van Lith donates $30K for kid's tech program at Family Scholar House

The organization said the donation of tablets will help their children connect to educational programming and will help them succeed in and out of the classroom.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville point guard Hailey Van Lith is giving back to the community with a donation to a local organization that helps children and families.

The Cardinals star donated $30,000 to the Family Scholar House that will provide 125 tablets for its children’s technology program.

Family Scholar House said the technology will help students and children connect to educational programming and resources to help them succeed in and out of the classroom.

More than 50 kids participated Saturday and even received some special swag from Van Lith.

“The community gives so much to me and my team that it’s only right that I invest back into it. Family Scholar House has just been a great partner and avenue for me to do that,” she said.

Van Lith said the best part of the event was interacting with the kids.

