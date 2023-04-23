Louisville organization breaks ground on new basketball court, expansion project

Officials say the project will create sports opportunities for the community at 40th and Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Greater Galilee Community Development Corporation (GCDC) broke ground on a new basketball court and expansion project on Sunday afternoon.

“Investment in our community is key to our mission and continued growth," Dr. Eric Johnson, CEO of GCDC, said. “This basketball court will have a significant impact in this community by providing a safe space for our youth to thrive who are looking for pathways out of poverty and this project is an explanation point to equity.”

GCDC was fostered through the Greater Galilee Baptist in 2010, officials say, and during the pandemic they purchased what used to be an old service station at 4000 West Broadway.

Officials say this investment will "transform a brownfield site to an attractive court for the West End."

Youth will have the opportunity for recreation, in addition to being able to educate themselves with the other programs GCDC offers in their workspace and classrooms.

