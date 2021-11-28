Grammy nominated Louisville recording artist, producer sending teens to barber school

Vory's goal is to get guns out of the hands of teens and replace them with clippers and a career.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville recording artist and music producer Vory is paying tuition for ten local teens to attend the Barber Academy in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Vory is donating close to $100K to the barber school.

His goal is to get guns out of the hands of teens and replace them with clippers and a career.

Founder and Director of the academy Marshall Pence said over his ten years of owning the shop, he's done different programs. He said Vory and his team reached out and the offer was too good to pass up.

"His manger and all them came to me, you know and asked what can we do, to kind of help curb the violence in our community. We sat and talked and we figured that the problem was not the younger youth ... but the youth that's being left behind," said Pence.

Dontrez Jessup, one of the scholarship recipients, said the donation was a blessing.

"It really helped out as far as paying for the tuition because we're going to need to find a way to pay it."

Vory is well known in Louisville and in the music industry. He's worked with artists such as Bryson Tiller, Kanye West and Lil Durk.

Other related stories

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.