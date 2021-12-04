Authorities searching for missing Louisville woman

Delena Michele Hopper was last seen on Dec. 2 around 5:00 p.m. near Vandre Avenue and Yvette Court in the Highview area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued a Golden Alert for a 55-year-old Louisville woman.

Delena Michele Hopper was last seen on Dec. 2 around 5:00 p.m. near Vandre Avenue and Yvette Court in the Highview area.

LMPD said she is about 5'2" and driving a dark blue 2001 Ford Windstar van with Kentucky tag: 047-DGZ.

A photo of the actual vehicle is pictured below.

Police said Hopper suffers from a traumatic brain injury and at times may not be able to provide basic information as to where she lives or even her own identity.

LMPD is urging the public to contact the department with any information either by calling 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673.

