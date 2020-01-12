5 easy ways you can give back for Giving Tuesday

If you have the money, financial donations are always welcome. But there are also ways you can give back that don't cost you a dime.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 2020 has been a year that's taught us to be thankful for what we have. There's also no better time to give what we can to help our struggling neighbors.

Over the past eight years, Giving Tuesday has inspired hundreds of millions of people to give, kicking off a worldwide movement for generosity.

Asha Currana, the CEO of Giving Tuesday, said the holiday is "a day that encourages people to do good."

Wondering how you can pitch in? We've got you covered.

Find a local fundraiser or nonprofit and give your time or money . From the Ronald McDonald House to the Fund for the Arts and the Coalition for the Homeless, there's no shortage of people who need help.

. From the Ronald McDonald House to the Fund for the Arts and the Coalition for the Homeless, there's no shortage of people who need help. If you're healthy, you can donate blood or volunteer with the Red Cross. You can even help out with COVID-19 relief efforts from the comfort of your own home.

with the Red Cross. You can even help out with COVID-19 relief efforts from the comfort of your own home. While you're checking off those holiday wish lists for the family, how about our healthcare workers? This is the time to donate those N95 masks and gloves . The website getusppe.org lists all the hospitals and underserved communities in need and provide donations to them free of charge.

. The website getusppe.org lists all the hospitals and underserved communities in need and provide donations to them free of charge. Share kindness with your teachers by donating school supplies or just sending them an encouraging note.

Check on your neighbors and those who may be alone during this season. Whether they need help with errands or just a friendly voice to talk to, there are ways you can help that don't cost you a dime.

Want to help out, but still aren't sure where to start? Sign up for Giving Tuesday's Generosity alerts to receive daily ideas for ways you can safely and effectively help your community.

