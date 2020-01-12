A silver lining to 2020? People have been more generous with their giving this year

Despite the hardships of this year, charitable giving is up 25% compared to 2019.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year has been tough on everyone, particularly businesses. Many nonprofits are also feeling the strain. However, despite the challenges of the year, some organizations are seeing a boost in donations.

For Giving Tuesday, all groups are hoping to see some of that love.

"It's been a really hard year for everyone and also for nonprofits," said Michael Thatcher, the president and CEO of Charity Navigator.

2020 has been particularly challenging for nonprofits that aren't able to perform their primary activities - like ones in the performing arts - to bring in donations.

However, organizations that are on the frontlines of COVID-19 are getting a lot of attention. So are nonprofits focused on racial injustice and civil rights.

In fact, year over year, spending on charitable giving is up 25% compared to 2019.

But with so many people already giving, how much will Americans give on Giving Tuesday?

Thatcher said that some people may be at a point where they're "feeling the strain economically" and may not be able to continue giving the way they have earlier this year.

While people have stepped up to support plenty of organizations in 2020, Giving Tuesday is typically when the most impact is made for nonprofits.

"This is the time we bring in most of the revenue that we're able to work from throughout the year," Thatcher said.

If you're feeling compelled to give, Thatcher recommends sticking with organizations you're familiar with and have donated to in the past. Everyone could use a little bit of support right now.

