How to give back to Louisville and Southern Indiana charities, nonprofits this Giving Tuesday

November 30 is Giving Tuesday, a day to support local charities changing our communities. Here's a list of non-profits in Kentuckiana you can support.

Every year since 2012, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been known as Giving Tuesday. It's a global movement celebrating generosity and giving back to non-profits in our communities.

This year, Giving Tuesday falls on November 30.

Last year, at least $2.47 billion were donated in the U.S. alone during the 24 hours of Giving Tuesday.

The movement celebrates giving of all types -- some may be able to contribute financially to their favorite non-profits or causes, but others may opt for alternative ways of support, like donating goods, sharing resources on social media or just simply expressing gratitude.

"If you can show generosity and share kindness, you have something to give!" organizers said on the Giving Tuesday website.

Here's a small list of the numerous local non-profits in Kentuckiana that are worth throwing support towards:

Animals

Animal Care Society

Louisville's first no-kill animal shelter is always looking for donations of basic pet needs, like clay cat litter, pet toys and treats.

Items can be dropped off in person at the Center during regular business hours.

Animal Care Society rejects euthanasia as a means of population control, so monetary donations help support the expenses of a pet's stay at the facility.

Kentucky Humane Society

KHS is the state's largest pet adoption provider and it's oldest animal welfare organization.

Donations can be made online, but if you'd rather take a more hands-on approach at supporting the Humane Society, try temporarily donating your space and time by fostering one of their pets in need.

Foster pets may be too young to be adopted or are recovering from an illness or surgery. Fostering a pet also helps free up valuable space at the shelter ensuring adoptable pets can relax in a foster home while they wait for their forever home.

Southern Indiana Animal Rescue

The Louisville Zoo Foundation

The Louisville Zoo is dedicated to its mission of bettering the bond between people and the planet.

The foundation has a multitude of ways you can support like monetary donations, working as a volunteer, or donating items from the Zoo's wish list.

Arts

Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana

For over 47 years, the arts alliance has worked to promote the arts in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.

They provide opportunities for local artists, writers and musicians of all ages and abilities to explore their creativity.

Donations can be made online and there are volunteer opportunities available for their upcoming events.

Fund for the Arts

Fund for the Arts works to build a vibrant community through the power of the arts.

Recently, the non-profit has been converting TARC bus roofs and other public spaces into works of art made by local artists.

See what your donations can do for the community online.

The Governor's School for the Arts

Voices of Kentuckiana

Community

Coalition for the Homeless - Louisville

Made up of more than 30 agencies, the Coalition serves people experiencing homelessness in our community.

They provide housing, food, clothing, healthcare, legal services and more to thousands of Louisvillians each year.

There are many ways to donate, like having your money go towards the greatest need.

But because homelessness is so complicated, you can also choose which causes to support directly (like housing for homeless veterans, solutions for homeless families, or support services for homeless youth).

Dare to Care

After nine-year-old Bobby Ellis died of malnutrition on Thanksgiving Eve in 1969, Kentuckiana was stunned and took action by creating the Dare to Care Food Bank.

Now, the food bank serves thirteen counties in Kentuckiana distributing food to the community with the help of food pantries, shelters and emergency kitchens.

There are many ways to donate including your money, time, food or even stocks.

Home of the Innocents

Metro United Way

Sweet Evening Breeze

Education

Americana World Community Center

I Would Rather Be Reading

Louisville Free Public Library Foundation

The LFPL Foundation was created for the purpose of benefiting, promoting, supporting and enhancing the programs and services at Louisville's free public library.

There are many ways to donate and show support, whether it be through an online donation or sponsoring the Children's Literacy Fund.

Healthcare

American Red Cross

