x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

How to give back to Louisville and Southern Indiana charities, nonprofits this Giving Tuesday

November 30 is Giving Tuesday, a day to support local charities changing our communities. Here's a list of non-profits in Kentuckiana you can support.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: Video above is from 2020.

Every year since 2012, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been known as Giving Tuesday. It's a global movement celebrating generosity and giving back to non-profits in our communities. 

This year, Giving Tuesday falls on November 30.

Last year, at least $2.47 billion were donated in the U.S. alone during the 24 hours of Giving Tuesday. 

The movement celebrates giving of all types -- some may be able to contribute financially to their favorite non-profits or causes, but others may opt for alternative ways of support, like donating goods, sharing resources on social media or just simply expressing gratitude.

"If you can show generosity and share kindness, you have something to give!" organizers said on the Giving Tuesday website.

Here's a small list of the numerous local non-profits in Kentuckiana that are worth throwing support towards:

Animals

Animal Care Society 

Kentucky Humane Society

  • KHS is the state's largest pet adoption provider and it's oldest animal welfare organization.
  • Donations can be made online, but if you'd rather take a more hands-on approach at supporting the Humane Society, try temporarily donating your space and time by fostering one of their pets in need.
  • Foster pets may be too young to be adopted or are recovering from an illness or surgery. Fostering a pet also helps free up valuable space at the shelter ensuring adoptable pets can relax in a foster home while they wait for their forever home.

Southern Indiana Animal Rescue

The Louisville Zoo Foundation

Arts

Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana

Fund for the Arts

The Governor's School for the Arts

Voices of Kentuckiana

Community

Coalition for the Homeless - Louisville

Dare to Care

Home of the Innocents

Metro United Way

Sweet Evening Breeze

Education

Americana World Community Center 

I Would Rather Be Reading

Louisville Free Public Library Foundation

Healthcare

American Red Cross

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

In Other News

Light Up Louisville 2021 is Lit. Let the holiday season begin!