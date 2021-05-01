How to give back to Louisville and Southern Indiana charities, nonprofits this Giving Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: Video above is from 2020.
Every year since 2012, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been known as Giving Tuesday. It's a global movement celebrating generosity and giving back to non-profits in our communities.
This year, Giving Tuesday falls on November 30.
Last year, at least $2.47 billion were donated in the U.S. alone during the 24 hours of Giving Tuesday.
The movement celebrates giving of all types -- some may be able to contribute financially to their favorite non-profits or causes, but others may opt for alternative ways of support, like donating goods, sharing resources on social media or just simply expressing gratitude.
"If you can show generosity and share kindness, you have something to give!" organizers said on the Giving Tuesday website.
Here's a small list of the numerous local non-profits in Kentuckiana that are worth throwing support towards:
Animals
Animal Care Society
- Louisville's first no-kill animal shelter is always looking for donations of basic pet needs, like clay cat litter, pet toys and treats.
- Items can be dropped off in person at the Center during regular business hours.
- Animal Care Society rejects euthanasia as a means of population control, so monetary donations help support the expenses of a pet's stay at the facility.
Kentucky Humane Society
- KHS is the state's largest pet adoption provider and it's oldest animal welfare organization.
- Donations can be made online, but if you'd rather take a more hands-on approach at supporting the Humane Society, try temporarily donating your space and time by fostering one of their pets in need.
- Foster pets may be too young to be adopted or are recovering from an illness or surgery. Fostering a pet also helps free up valuable space at the shelter ensuring adoptable pets can relax in a foster home while they wait for their forever home.
Southern Indiana Animal Rescue
- Despite not having a facility, each of the rescue's dogs are placed in personal foster homes.
- Each animal goes through a vetting process, including a trip to the vet to be checked up, spayed/neutered, microchipped and given vaccinations.
- Apply online to be a foster parent or consider making a monetary donation.
- Or donate needed pet supplies, which can be conveniently ordered and shipped through online retailers.
The Louisville Zoo Foundation
- The Louisville Zoo is dedicated to its mission of bettering the bond between people and the planet.
- The foundation has a multitude of ways you can support like monetary donations, working as a volunteer, or donating items from the Zoo's wish list.
Arts
Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana
- For over 47 years, the arts alliance has worked to promote the arts in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.
- They provide opportunities for local artists, writers and musicians of all ages and abilities to explore their creativity.
- Donations can be made online and there are volunteer opportunities available for their upcoming events.
Fund for the Arts
- Fund for the Arts works to build a vibrant community through the power of the arts.
- Recently, the non-profit has been converting TARC bus roofs and other public spaces into works of art made by local artists.
- See what your donations can do for the community online.
The Governor's School for the Arts
- Having doubled in size, GSA gives rising high school sophomores and juniors across Kentucky the opportunity to take a deep dive into one of nine artforms.
- Since 1987, the program is one of the only tuition-free Governor's School for the Arts in the nation.
- Donations not only help empower future creative leaders, but also come with benefits and discounts at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
Voices of Kentuckiana
- Having grown from 25 to 75 singers, Voices is Kentucky's only all-inclusive community choir.
- They host choral events throughout the year, with three outdoor Holiday concerts coming in early December. But ticket sales cover less than 10% of the program's expenses.
- Donations can be made online, or you can donate an item from a wish list of technical supplies needed for shows, also found on their website.
Community
Coalition for the Homeless - Louisville
- Made up of more than 30 agencies, the Coalition serves people experiencing homelessness in our community.
- They provide housing, food, clothing, healthcare, legal services and more to thousands of Louisvillians each year.
- There are many ways to donate, like having your money go towards the greatest need.
- But because homelessness is so complicated, you can also choose which causes to support directly (like housing for homeless veterans, solutions for homeless families, or support services for homeless youth).
Dare to Care
- After nine-year-old Bobby Ellis died of malnutrition on Thanksgiving Eve in 1969, Kentuckiana was stunned and took action by creating the Dare to Care Food Bank.
- Now, the food bank serves thirteen counties in Kentuckiana distributing food to the community with the help of food pantries, shelters and emergency kitchens.
- There are many ways to donate including your money, time, food or even stocks.
Home of the Innocents
- The Home provides a range of residential and community-based services for more than 10,000 children and their families.
- Donations can be made online or in cash and check, you just need to print and fill out a separate form.
Metro United Way
- Metro United helps connect individuals to the resources they need in a collaboration that changes lives.
- They serve seven counties in Kentucky and Indiana surrounding and including Jefferson County.
- You can make a one-time or monthly donation online or donate your time by volunteering.
Sweet Evening Breeze
- Sweet Evening Breeze works to provide resources for homeless LGBTQ+ youth in Louisville, and goes beyond the expectations of shelter, hope and healing.
- It was founded due to the lack of LGBTQ+ affirming services to address the risks LGBTQ+ youth face while on the streets.
- They recently announced the 2022 opening of a resource center in the Highlands.
- To support, you can choose to volunteer or donate to their PayPal account.
Education
Americana World Community Center
- The Americana Center bridges the gap between surviving and thriving for Louisville's refugee, immigrant and underserved populations.
- Through education, family support, youth achievement and career and financial development, Americana has given more than 5,000 people from over 100 countries roots in Louisville so they can thrive.
- Monetary donations can be made online, but there are other ways to show support like volunteering, working as a mentor, or teaching a class or workshop.
I Would Rather Be Reading
- IWRBR was started by two Louisville teachers in the south and west ends of the city, who understood how trauma impacts the brain.
- Both recognized a trauma responsive literacy approach to working with students and families was absolutely necessary.
- They provide reading mentoring, summer camps, after-school programs, family engagement sessions and professional development for educators.
- Donations and volunteers have helped to support more than 50 children in the River City who have received support during non-traditional instruction at community learning hubs.
Louisville Free Public Library Foundation
- The LFPL Foundation was created for the purpose of benefiting, promoting, supporting and enhancing the programs and services at Louisville's free public library.
- There are many ways to donate and show support, whether it be through an online donation or sponsoring the Children's Literacy Fund.
Healthcare
American Red Cross
- The Red Cross relies on donations of time, money and resources from local communities to do its work.
- They work to help communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters. The Red Cross also teaches lifesaving skilled to tens of thousands of people year-round.
- There are a multitude of ways to donate. Try donating money online or offer up your time and volunteer.
- For those who can brave the needle, find a local blood drive and donate blood.
