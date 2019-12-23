LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new initiative in the Tyler Park hopes to cut down on panhandling at a high traffic corner.

According to the Tyler Park Neighborhood Association, the Giving Pantry is located at the intersection of Grinstead Drive and Bardstown Road – behind the bus stop on the Speedway corner.

It was installed in early December as part of the Bardstown Road Improvement Group’s Vision Block Initiative.

The food pantry concept allows people to take what they need and give what they can.

The association says they’re looking for items that need little to no preparation.

If you would like to help, visit their Facebook page.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.