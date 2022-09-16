Give for Good Louisville: More than $7 million raised in just 24 hours

More than 21,000 donors gave $7.8 million for the region's most generous day of giving.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a historic donation spree, Give for Good Louisville raised over $7 million for charities in Kentucky.

According to their website, over 21,000 donors contributed to 550+ organizations.

The top 10 most donated to organizations are:

Metro United Way

Louisville Collegiate School

Virginia Chance School, Inc.

Dare to Care Food Bank

Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy

Smoketown Family Wellness Center

Speed Art Museum

Simmons College of Kentucky

The Louisville Free Public Library Foundation

Louisville Public Media

Last year, the day raised more than $9 million. Since the charity event's start in 2014, more than $50 million has been donated to local Kentuckiana organizations.

In addition to the donations, several organizations won prizes for 'Greatest Two Minutes in Giving,' 'New Donors Supporting A Healthy Kentuckiana Strategic Prize,' '#WhyIGive Donor Challenge' and much more.

To see the full list of prizes and what local organizations won them, click here.

The nonprofit, educational and religious organizations supported by Give for Good Louisville represent the community’s priorities, so officials said the communities support makes a huge difference.

Just because the 24 hours of donating has ended doesn't mean you can't still donate.

To donate, visit the "Give for Good" website and search for the nonprofit you want to support. If you don't have a specific organization in mind, you can also search by causes you support.

The next Give for Good will return next year in September 2023!

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.