Community Foundation of Louisville's 'Give for Good' kicks off to benefit local non-profits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Give for Good Louisville, Louisville's biggest day of local giving, began at Midnight. This is the seventh year that the Community Foundation of Louisville is holding the day of giving.

"Give For Good Louisville is a bright spot in what has been a challenging time for our community and for the nonprofits whose work improves our collective quality of life," said Ron Gallo, CFL President and CEO. "This is an opportunity for all of us to come together and show our support for the causes that make positive change in our area and touch our lives each day."

More than 500 local nonprofits will have 24 hours to raise funds and compete for prizes provided by CFL's sponsors.

Gifts also give participating nonprofits a chance to win additional funds from the prize pool provided by Give For Good Louisville's sponsors.

Nonprofits can become eligible for prize pool funds in a number of different ways, all of which are designed to maximize donations from their friends and supporters. Some of the available awards include:

• An additional $1,000 to the nonprofit that secures the first donation of $500 or more after midnight.

• An additional $1,000 to the nonprofit with the most donations in the early hours of the online giving day from 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

• An additional $1,000 to the nonprofit with donations from the most U.S. states, or is the first to receive donations from all 50 states.

Grand prizes are also available for the nonprofits who receive the most unique donations and matching funds available during "match minutes."

Each hour during the online giving day, one donation will be randomly selected to receive a "Golden Ticket" boost – an additional $1,000 added to their donation courtesy of sponsor Derby City Gaming.

"Anyone can participate in Give For Good Louisville," said Gallo. "Donors can give at whatever level is comfortable for them, because no matter the amount, each gift will be combined with thousands of other donations from across our community. So you can be assured that your contribution will have the collective power to make a real impact."

With so many non-profits seeing in an decrease in funding, there are two special giving categories for this year's Give for Good Louisville. One for organizations serving people disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the other for organizations with a mission to advance racial justice and equity.

