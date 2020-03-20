LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Girl Scouts across the country have been forced to shut down their booths due to the spread of COVID-19. This unexpected closure has left the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana with many unsold boxes of cookies.

Due to halting booth sales and concerns about troops who have unsold cookies in their inventory, the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana 2020 Cookie Program will be extended through May 1, 2020. Even though booths are closed, many troops are coming up with creative ideas to market their remaining cookies while staying safe. Contact your local troop for details.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, GSK is also making some changes to its Operation: Cookie program. Starting March 18, all cookies sold through Operation: Cookie will be sent to first responders, medical professionals and local food pantries supporting the COVID-19 outbreak. If you don't have a local troop and still want to make a cookie donation, click here.

Operation: Cookie allows customers to purchase boxes of cookies that are normally sent to military members both at home and overseas. Troops then earn proceeds from the donated cookie boxes so the Girl Scouts can continue to give back to their community. This year, customers purchased 33,800 packages of cookies for the Operation: Cookie initiative.

“We know that our community will rise to this challenge and come out on the other side stronger and Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana will continue to grow girls of courage, confidence, and character that make the world a better place,” a spokesperson for GSK said.

