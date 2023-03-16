Girl Scouts start collecting cookie boxes for delivery

The cookie warehouse, located on Bluegrass Parkway, will see more than one million boxes of cookies from March 16-April 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Girl Scout cookie season officially kicked off on Thursday at the cookie warehouse, located on Bluegrass Parkway.

You may have already placed an order for some cookies back in January or February, but now Girl Scouts will start collecting them so they can get them to you as soon as next week.

The warehouse will see more than one million boxes of cookies from March 16-April 30. Fortunately, the inventory here locally is secure -- despite shortages elsewhere.

"We really have felt confident. We've been partnering very closely with the bakery," Maggie Elder, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana CEO, said. "We actually did make a fundamental decision in November to move our cookie program back a month to help ease inventory challenges."